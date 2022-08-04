Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Clean Harbors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.