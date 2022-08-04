ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.