ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
