ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

