Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11, RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clearwater Paper

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.