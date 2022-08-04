Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,957,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.