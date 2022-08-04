ClinTex CTi Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2.19 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,527.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

