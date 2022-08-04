CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Materials

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

