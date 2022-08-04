Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 131,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,271. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $890.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $67,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

