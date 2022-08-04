Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases C$266,387.10 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$88.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,387.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,387.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

CCA stock opened at C$82.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$80.30 and a 12 month high of C$119.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.05.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.