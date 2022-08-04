Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 8,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 669,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

