Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Cognex updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognex Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

