Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 24,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,396. Cognex has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

