CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $389,458.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,647.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.