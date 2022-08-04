CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $251,538.30 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $251,538.30 and $14,377.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

