CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $251,538.30 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $251,538.30 and $14,377.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.