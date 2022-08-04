Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Confluent Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,586. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

