Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

