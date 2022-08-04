Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

