Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

