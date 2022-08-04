Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.