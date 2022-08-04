Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,640. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

