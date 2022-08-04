Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $573,973.00

Constellation (DAG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Constellation has a market cap of $141.79 million and $573,973.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

