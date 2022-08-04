Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

