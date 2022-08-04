ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.