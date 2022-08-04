Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.22% from the company’s current price.
CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 289,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,953. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.51. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
