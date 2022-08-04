Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.22% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 289,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,953. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.51. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6389439 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.