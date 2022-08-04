Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.84 and last traded at C$7.09. Approximately 38,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 69,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.30.

Insider Activity at Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,801,971.12. Insiders sold 19,491 shares of company stock valued at $155,931 over the last 90 days.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

