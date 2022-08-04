Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 4.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 5,088,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,865,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

