Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.