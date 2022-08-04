CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $12,762.68 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Jean Macino sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $12,762.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.