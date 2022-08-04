CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (COT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $253,782.60 and $50.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoTrader Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

