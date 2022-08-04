Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 23,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

