CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVUGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

