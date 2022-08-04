CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.24.
About CPI Aerostructures
