Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.15.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 77,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.