Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.15.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 77,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

