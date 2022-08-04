Credit Suisse Group Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NYSE:YETI traded down $9.77 on Monday, reaching $44.59. 143,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,116. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

