Credit Suisse Group Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $80.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.19.

YETI opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

