Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE OMI opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

