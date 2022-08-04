Credit Suisse Group Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.47.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

