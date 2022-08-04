Credit Suisse Group Trims FMC (NYSE:FMC) Target Price to $105.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.23.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

FMC opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

