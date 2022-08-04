Credit Suisse Group Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MHK. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.08. 8,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

