Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.18 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.38.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

