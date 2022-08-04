Critical Comparison: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 1 0 0 1.17 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -70.53% -56.35% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.03) -1.44 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 48.26 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Lordstown Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

