Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $117,720.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $806,851.18 and $117,720.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

