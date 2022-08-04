Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $117,720.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $806,851.18 and $117,720.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.
Crowny Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
