Cryder Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,549 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 9.5% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Charter Communications worth $194,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.39. 51,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.