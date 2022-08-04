CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $311,193.03 and $1,315.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00644073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
