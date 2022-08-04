CryptoTycoon Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00009203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $301,779.81 and $12,215.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032319 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,943 coins and its circulating supply is 145,761 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

