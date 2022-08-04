Ctc LLC Acquires New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ctc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 334,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,702. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

