CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.15

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 60042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,935.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.