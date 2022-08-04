CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.5 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $391.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 116.71%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,651 shares of company stock worth $603,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

