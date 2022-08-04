Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $67,624.39 and $155.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
