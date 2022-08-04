Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.